Mississippi Skies: Much cooler and nice today; severe threat already upgraded for later this week Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

A high pressure has finally taken charge of our weather and the entire state will have a great day today once that last few clouds move out from southern Mississippi. It’s much cooler with less humidity, so we’ll get a chance to dry out some.

Unfortunately, it looks like another severe weather event is approaching for Friday into Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has adjusted the threat levels some, encompassing a larger area.

A Level 2 risk covers north Mississippi, the Delta, and central Mississippi to a Vicksburg to Jackson to Philadelphia line. A Level 1 continues south from that line and includes Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Columbia, Laurel, Meridian, and Hattiesburg. We’ll know more details later tonight or tomorrow.

That National Weather Service in Memphis has confirmed five Mississippi tornadoes from Friday night in its jurisdiction. Three in Panola County were classified as EF-1 twisters while another was confirmed in Union County. The destructive tornado in Chickasaw, Monroe, and Itawamba counties was classified as an EF-3.

North Mississippi

Frost early, then sunny with a high of 65. Clear tonight with a low of 40.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 68. Clear tonight with a low of 47.

South Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high of 68. Clear tonight with a low of 45.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy, then sunny with a high of 70. Mostly clear with a low of 47.