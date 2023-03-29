Walmart commits $400,000 to Mississippi tornado response Published 7:45 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed in a big way to help Mississippi communities recover from the deadly, destructive tornadoes last Friday.

Part of a $400,000 commitment announced by the company for Mississippi, food and water are being distributed and showers are available.

“We aim to use our internal resources to identify emerging risks, help facilities and associates prepare for disasters, respond when disasters strike and serve as a triage point for emergencies in our stores or offices around the world,” a company statement reads. “While Walmart has always helped communities in times of disaster, the experience of Hurricane Katrina helped us realize how we best draw on our strengths to support relief efforts in the aftermath of disaster.

“Our philanthropy aims to improve entire systems, not just respond in the moment. These investments also support efforts to help communities build resiliency and respond more quickly and effectively when disaster strikes.”

According to information sent by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, there are three sites where victims can find assistance:

Amory Walmart (1515 Highway 278 E)

Mobile shower facilities (until 7 p.m. daily)

Operation BBQ Mobile Feeding Unit serving meals in the parking lot

Yazoo City Walmart (2129 Grand Avenue)

Operation BBQ Mobile Feeding Unit serving meals in the parking lot

South Delta Elementary School, Rolling Fork (138 Weathers Avenue)

Walmart cook trailer with associates serving meals

Water is also available at each location.