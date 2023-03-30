Craving coffee? New Mississippi coffeehouse breaks record after overwhelming response to their hot beignets and coffee Published 6:26 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Residents in one Mississippi town were craving pillowy beignets and a hot coffee so badly that they broke the all-time opening day sales record for a New Orleans coffeehouse chain.

Owners of the small coffeeshop say they were overwhelmed when customers lined up out the door to get a sip from their just-opened business.

The response so stunned owners that the PJ’s Coffee in Natchez had to post their excitement on social media.

“WOW.” the post started. “The Miss Lou has completely rocked our world with your support of PJ’s opening in Natchez. We broke the all time PJ’s Coffee opening day sales record thanks to you!”

The coffeehouse on U.S. 61 South in Natchez opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday with lines of people at the counter and in their drive-thru lane.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is a chain of retail coffeehouses that was founded with a single shop in the Carrollton neighborhood of New Orleans in September 1978 by Phyllis Jordan (thus the initials “PJ”). PJ’s spread throughout the Greater New Orleans Area with company-owned outlets. Its first franchise, in Mandeville, Louisiana, in 1989, was successively followed by franchises in Hammond, Louisiana, and Picayune, Mississippi. PJ’s then expanded across the Southeast and to other parts of the United States including California.

Customers of the coffee house, which offers everything from hot beverages, frozen drinks, and specialty coffees, were posting photos of their specialty drinks and, most importantly, fresh beignets covered in powdered sugar on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who has visited our store so far,” the owners said on Facebook. “Please be patient as we continue to add staff and support to try to keep up with the overwhelming demand. We are striving to give you the best experience possible!

Thank you all again!”

