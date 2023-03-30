Knife? Knife, knife? Knife, spoon? The debate is over for how to make the perfect PB&J Published 8:30 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

One of the most disputed actions in the world of peanut butter and jelly sandwich creation lies in what utensil is used and how: Is it one knife, two separate knives, a knife and a spoon, or none of the above? Today, just in time for National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day (April 2nd), the makers of SKIPPY® brand peanut butter provide the world with a one-stop-sandwich solution. Presenting, the PBJ X Pro!

The PBJ X Pro is the perfect tool for all PB&J creations, no matter how you prefer to make it. The makers of the SKIPPY® brand created an all-encompassing device that combines the essential PB&J utensils, with a little bit more.

“When making a PB&J creation, everyone is different,” said Ryan Christofferson, SKIPPY® Senior Brand Manager. “In addition to which utensil to use, the debate even extends to how people cut their sandwich, or whether they enjoy the crust on or off. We are excited to have created a tool that gives all PB&J lovers the creative freedom to enjoy their sandwich exactly how they like it, with the help of the PBJ X Pro.”

Beyond the basics, PBJ X Pro will also feature a mirror to catch any messy mishaps before you leave the kitchen, a custom stamp to engrave all PB&J creations, a crimping wheel to remove crust, a flashlight for late-night snacking, and a speaker to get your PB&J jam on. The utensil also implements color-coding for each side to avoid combining spreads or double-dipping.

The makers of SKIPPY® brand peanut butter have created only one PBJ X Pro to give away to a lucky fan. For your chance at winning the one of a kind PBJ X Pro, follow and tag the SKIPPY® brand in a social media post featuring your take on PB&J. Check out the SKIPPY® brand PB&J X PRO Sweepstakes here. To join in on the PB&J Day festivities, visit peanutbutter.com/recipes to make a PB&J creation of your own.