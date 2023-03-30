Mississippi city planning spring carnival, summer rodeo to bring entertainment focused on the family Published 9:53 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

One Mississippi city is focusing on providing fun and entertainment for the entire family with two new spring and summer events.

Officials from the City of Natchez recently announced they are organizing a spring carnival in May and a Fourth of July rodeo for the summer. Both events are being planned for the public park overlooking the Mississippi River in Natchez.

Mayor Dan Gibson made the announcements at the city’s regular meeting of the Board of Alderman.

Gibson said the upcoming carnival would be an event focused on the entire family and would replace the annual Natchez Mudbug Festival — a concert featuring concerts and crawfish. The Mudbug Festival is being discontinued after being held on the Mississippi River bluff for the past two years. Gibson did not explain why the Mudbug Festival was being discontinued.

The carnival is scheduled to take place on May 11, 12 and 13 at the north end of the Natchez bluff, near the intersection of Broadway and Madison streets.

Festival promoter Arden Barnett from the company Ardenland will be organizing the carnival. Barnett was the organizer and promoter of the Mudbug Festival last year.

Plans are also being made for an Independence Day rodeo, as well. In the past two years, a Fourth of July concert has been held in Natchez. Two years ago, Hank Williams Jr. attracted a large crowd on the bluff. Last year, the band Alabama was the headliner of the summer concert.

Plans for the Fourth of July events have not been finalized, the mayor said. Gibson did not mention if the rodeo would replace the concert but did say the event would have fireworks as part of the festivities. The cities of Natchez and Vidalia, Louisiana, are putting up $10,000 for the fireworks display over the Mississippi River. Ardenland will also be working with the city to organize the event.