Mississippi man gets 24 years in federal prison for trafficking meth — agents found guns, over half a kilogram of pure meth at his house Published 4:06 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

A Mississippi felon was sentenced to 295 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Boris Ward, 50, conducted two sales of methamphetamine in Jefferson County on June 1st and June 13th, 2018.

After the two sales, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies executed a search warrant at Ward’s residence and recovered 10 firearms and over a half kilogram of 100% pure methamphetamine.

Ward was previously convicted in Cook County, Illinois, of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and distribution of cocaine. He was previously convicted in Jefferson County, Mississippi, of escape from a correctional facility and possession of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bert Carraway and Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.