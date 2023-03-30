Mississippi Skies: Severe threat upgraded for parts of the state Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Services covering the Magnolia State have upgraded the severe threat for parts of Mississippi and it’s the worst news for people trying to recover from devastating tornadoes last week.

A Level 3 risk area includes all of northern Mississippi and stretches south to a Greenville, Greenwood, and Eupora line, ending between Tupelo and Columbus. This area includes a risk for damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, tornadoes, and hail.

The Level 2 risk now includes the zone from Yazoo City to Philadelphia to Columbus. The risks for this area are tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour.

Finally, a Level 1 zone includes Vicksburg, Jackson, Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Laurel, and Meridian. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats in this area, but a tornado can’t be ruled out completely.

Timing for these storms are from Friday afternoon into Friday night.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 73. A chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 58.

Central Mississippi

Sunny today with a high near 77. Tonight, mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Low of 61.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 77. Increasing clouds tonight. Low of 58.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 75. Increasing clouds with a low of 61 tonight.