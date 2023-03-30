Sheriff: Be on lookout for man wearing mask on lawnmower. Suspect steals equipment from Mississippi business Published 6:09 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Deputies are asking the public for help in identifying the person who was caught on video stealing three lawnmowers from a Mississippi Gulf Coast lawn equipment business.

Officials from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect stole lawnmowers at approximately 4 a.m. on March 23 from a business on County Farm Road.

They say the suspect also stole a trailer from across the street at another business.

The suspect is a white male, has a muscular build, and was wearing khaki pants, black tennis shoes, a black mask, a navy blue Under Armour shirt, and a dark hat.

The stolen mowers are described as: 61″ Kawasaki Cheetah, 48″ Yamaha Tiger Cat, and 36″ Kawasaki VRide – all orange in color. The trailer is described as a Buck Daddy, 2-axle tilt trailer.

If you can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips, or call **Tips.