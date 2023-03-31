Federal officials report Mississippi plane crash

Published 7:53 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The National Transportation and Safety Board has posted on social media that it is investigating a plane crash in Mississippi.

Few details have been released about the crash.

A post from the NTSB Newsroom on Twitter said that it is investigating a crash of a Zenith 701 STOL airplane near Oxford.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

…..

…..

Zenith STOL CH 701 aircraft are part of a family of light, kit-built aircraft designed by Canadian aeronautical engineer Chris Heintz through his Midland, Ontario based company, Zenair, according to Wikipedia.  The CH 701 first flew in 1986 and the design is still in production.

More information will be reported as It becomes available.

 

More News

Mississippi student named as only 2023 New Century Transfer Scholar in the state

Mississippi university celebrates Founder’s Day

Back to the drawing board: Interim Mississippi superintendent appointed

This Mississippi woman has been missing for five days. Have you seen her?

Print Article