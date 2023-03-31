Federal officials report Mississippi plane crash Published 7:53 am Friday, March 31, 2023

The National Transportation and Safety Board has posted on social media that it is investigating a plane crash in Mississippi.

Few details have been released about the crash.

A post from the NTSB Newsroom on Twitter said that it is investigating a crash of a Zenith 701 STOL airplane near Oxford.

NTSB investigating the crash of a Zenith 701 STOL airplane near Oxford, Mississippi. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 31, 2023

Zenith STOL CH 701 aircraft are part of a family of light, kit-built aircraft designed by Canadian aeronautical engineer Chris Heintz through his Midland, Ontario based company, Zenair, according to Wikipedia. The CH 701 first flew in 1986 and the design is still in production.

More information will be reported as It becomes available.