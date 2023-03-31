Man arrested after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat at home. Mississippi school officials called 911 in suspected abuse. Published 11:02 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Police have arrested a man after reportedly hitting his child with a baseball bat.

Vicksburg Police arrested Corey Darrell Smith, 42, on Wednesday.

Smith has been charged with felony child abuse.

On Tuesday, Bowmar Elementary School officials called Vicksburg Warren E911 after receiving a report of child abuse against one of the students.

The report involved Smith hitting his child with a baseball bat while at home. Smith was arraigned by Justice Court Judge James Jefferson and his bond was set at $10,000.

Smith will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.