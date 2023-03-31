Mississippi officials investigating after suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Published 10:31 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. near 1533 Raymond Road.

The U.S. Marshal Service attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a home on Raymond Road.

While executing the warrant, a subject presented a weapon toward officers. The subject sustained minor injuries.

No officers were injured.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

