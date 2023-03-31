Mississippi Skies: Another upgrade in severe threat for parts of the state Published 1:30 am Friday, March 31, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded a portion of Mississippi to a Level 4 risk for severe weather this afternoon and tonight.

The northwestern corner of Mississippi, including the Mississippi cities in Metro Memphis, have a risk for a “long-lived, widespread and intense” severe weather event beginning as early as 3 p.m. A Level 4 out of 5 threat has been issued for this area with a risk for strong tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and torrential rainfall.

A Level 3 risk includes Batesville, Oxford, Tupelo, Cleveland, Greenwood, Greenville, Eupora, and Columbus. This area has the risk for damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and tornadoes.

A Level 2 covers the Delta between Greenville and Vicksburg, including Yazoo City, and Philadelphia. The risk for this region are damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

A Level 1 includes Vicksburg, Jackson, Meridian, Natchez, Brookhaven, Magee, Collins, Laurel, and Meridian. The risk here are the same as the Level 2 but not as widespread.

Severe storms are expected to last from 3 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

North Mississippi

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then widespread showers with scattered thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. High near 80. Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight with some possibly severe. Low of 57.

Central Mississippi

A chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, then showers likely with some scattered thunderstorms later. Storms could be severe. High of 78. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the area tonight with some possibly severe. Low of 60.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with a high of 82. Showers and thunderstorms tonight. Some possibly severe. Low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high of 78. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm tonight with a low of 70.