Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Rare Level 5 severe threat issued for parts of the state Published 2:06 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

An extremely rare Level 5 severe threat is covering parts of northern Mississippi today and tonight. The upgrade to the highest level calls for violent, long track tornadoes; destructive hail; damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour; and torrential rainfall.

Storms can become severe at any time from now until around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The Level 5 risk covers the Mississippi communities in the Metro Memphis area, Batesville, Oxford, Tunica, Holly Springs, and much of the northern Mississippi Delta and northern Mississippi. A Level 4 risk, still a very good chance for significant weather, covers the rest of north Mississippi.

Make plans now for what you and your family will do should a tornado warning be issued for your community. See the attached graphic for specific risk levels for your community.