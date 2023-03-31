Mississippi student named as only 2023 New Century Transfer Scholar in the state Published 7:45 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Timothy Miller, a student at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson County Campus, has been named a 2023 New Century Transfer Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship. He is the only student to be selected from Mississippi.

Miller from Lucedale is a chemical engineering major. He is currently a Phi Theta Kappa Pi Epsilon chapter officer and the Student Government Association historian. He is also the PTK Mississippi-Louisiana regional president. In September, he was named a Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholar and received an award for being on the All-Mississippi Academic Team. The PTK Pi Epsilon chapter officer team also won an award as an Internationally Distinguished Officer Team. Miller was also chosen to participate in an internship this summer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory with the Department of Energy through Community College Internships (CCI).

“I am abundantly thankful for the New Century Scholarship and the many other opportunities I have received at MGCCC,” he said. “Over the past two years, and thanks in large part to MGCCC, I have grown so much as a leader. I also have been prepared well for my next step to Mississippi State University in Starkville.”

Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, PTK president and CEO, said scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach. “We congratulate Timothy for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and the AACC to recognize these outstanding achievements,” she said.

New Century Transfer Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Transfer Scholar is selected from each state.

The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).