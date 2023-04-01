Mississippi Skies: Few more storms possible before drying out Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Some people in the Magnolia State have a few more storms with which to deal before we start drying out and ending the day with sunshine and plenty of gusty breezes. Even away from storms, some places have the potential for winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour today!

Things will remain calm for a few days; however, we’re watching our next potential for severe weather already. Right now, Level 1 and 2 risks are already in place for northern Mississippi for Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll know more about specifics in timing and area in the next couple of days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 70. Tonight, clear with a low of 42.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 73. Clear tonight with a low of 44.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms likely early, then becoming sunny with a high of 82. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 52.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy early, then clearing with a high of 85. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 59.