Mississippi’s new Sky Zone takes trampoline park fun to entirely new level Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today the opening of its newest park in Biloxi, Mississippi, located within the Edgewater Mall at 2600 Beach Boulevard.

“As families with young children look for exciting ways to spend active time together, Sky Zone continues to meet that demand with our nationwide expansion,” said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. “We look forward to welcoming the community of Biloxi as they experience all of the fun Sky Zone has to offer.”

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone Biloxi gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, such as Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park. To help guests reenergize after having tons of fun, Sky Zone Biloxi features a Fuel Zone stocked with refreshing beverages and snacks.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included – and the Biloxi park is already booking events across the spring and summer. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.