Man arrested on Mississippi university campus faces several charges including assaulting officers Published 6:30 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

University of Southern Mississippi Police have charged Steven Green, 32, of North Carolina, with trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and two counts of felony simple assault on a police officer following an incident on Friday morning near Cook Library on the university’s Hattiesburg campus.

Green, who has a prior criminal record and is not affiliated with the university, had previously been barred from campus. This morning, officers spotted Green on bicycle near Cook Library and placed him under arrest. At the time of the arrest, a second individual approached the scene and was momentarily detained by University Police.

At this time, no charges have been issued related to the second individual.

Green was placed in the Forrest County Jail. University Police report that this isolated incident is not a threat to the broader campus community.

“I appreciate the quick work of the officers on the scene this morning,” University Police Chief Rusty Keyes said. “Our officers are committed to maintaining a safe campus for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors, and their professionalism was evident again this morning.”