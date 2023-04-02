Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tonight’s severe risk level raised, expanded Published 9:16 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

The National Weather Service in Jackson and Storm Prediction Center have increased tonight’s severe threat for a portion of Mississippi near the Mississippi River to a Level 2. Areas from Vicksburg to Natchez and stretching almost to I-55 are under this risk for severe storms, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and a tornado or two.

A Level 1 threat now covers a much larger portion of Mississippi, including everywhere from Yazoo City to Hattiesburg. This area also has the risk for the same severe weather and a tornado, but not to the extent of the Level 2.

Timing is now through 5 a.m. Monday.

Flash flooding is also possible tonight for a larger portion of central and northern Mississippi.