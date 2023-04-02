Mississippi Skies: Enjoy today as a rainy week is ahead; another round of severe storms possible midweek Published 1:30 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

Today is going to be quite nice across Mississippi as we get a day of sunny skies, cooler temperatures, and less humidity just about everywhere but the Gulf Coast.

Storm survey crews are still working to finalizing reports from Friday night and Saturday morning, but one death has been confirmed in northern Mississippi.

Our next chance of severe weather is Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Right now, the risk is about the same areas as the risk Friday night.

Rain moves back in tonight and there’s a chance for rain or storms just about every day this week.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 72. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 55.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 75. Rain and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 56.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 78. Rain tonight with a low of 62.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high near 77. A chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 66.