Mississippi Skies Update: Severe risk added for this evening Published 8:14 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

We’re still expecting a nice day for most of Mississippi today, but the National Weather Service has now included a severe risk for this evening.

This threat is different from the others recently. We’re not expecting a widespread event with long track, strong tornadoes. We just don’t want people to be surprised during or after church or other activities this evening in case there is a rogue storm that develops.

A Level 1 risk has been placed that covers the southern Mississippi Delta to Vicksburg and Jackson to Natchez. Isolated severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and hail. Timing is from 7 p.m until midnight.