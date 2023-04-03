Sheriff: Altercation leads to shooting in Mississippi church parking lot Published 5:00 am Monday, April 3, 2023

An investigation is underway into the shooting of a man in a Jones County church parking lot Sunday evening.

According to WDAM-TV, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported at 6:55 p.m. at the Rock Church on Highway 15 just outside the City of Laurel.

Deputies from the sheriff’s department were joined by EmServ Ambulance Service and volunteer fire and rescue personnel from Glade and Powers. It was reported parishioners were rendering first aid to the injured man when emergency crews arrived. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

According to the report, an evening church service was underway. According to reports, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said a member of the church’s security team confronted the man before the shooting and an altercation began. It was reported the man reached for the security member’s gun and a shot was fired, hitting the man in his upper body.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is assisting with the investigation.