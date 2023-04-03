Mississippi Skies: Severe threat added for today Published 1:30 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Another day, another severe threat. After a last-minute upgrade and expansion last night, we now have another risk area today.

Today’s Level 1 threat covers parts of eastern and northern regions with the border stretching from Greenwood to Philadelphia to Meridian. Isolated severe storms, hail, damaging winds, and torrential rains are possible, along with a tornado or two.

Tuesday’s storms continue to show the potential for a higher risk and larger area for severe weather. There are rain chances just about every day for the next severe days, so we’ll be watching for any potential severe risk upgrades.

North Mississippi

A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms. Becoming partly sunny with a high of 78. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 82. Cloudy tonight with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms, then becoming sunny with a high of 85. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

A slight chance of rain early, then becoming sunny with a high of 85. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 71.