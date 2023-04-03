Sisters compete in Miss Mississippi USA: How did they fare? Published 7:15 am Monday, April 3, 2023

Natchez sisters Maggie and Claire Ulmer competed in two divisions of the Miss Mississippi USA pageant this weekend, walking away with a crown and first runner-up title.

Claire Ulmer was crowned Miss Mississippi Teen USA and her sister, Maggie, was first runner-up in the Miss Mississippi USA contest.

Both pageants are preliminaries for the Miss USA contest.

The sisters are the daughters of Billy and Leah Ulmer of Natchez.

Claire competed as Miss Volunteer Teen USA. Maggie, a senior at the University of Mississippi, was recently crowned Most Beautiful during the university’s Parade of Beauties and is representing Oxford as Miss Oxford USA in the pageant.