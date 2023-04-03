UPDATE: Man shot in Mississippi church parking lot Sunday evening dies Published 9:28 am Monday, April 3, 2023

A man who was shot in a Mississippi church parking lot Sunday night has died.

The Laurel Leader-Call newspaper reports that the man was shot shortly before 7 p.m. at the Rock Church on Highway 15 just outside the City of Laurel Sunday evening.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly caused a disturbance after entering the church. He was reportedly escorted out of the building by one of the church’s security team members, who is reportedly also a reserve deputy for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, according to the report from the Leader-Call. The man then reportedly punched the security member and tried to grab the security member’s gun. The security member then reportedly drew his weapon and shot the man, hitting him in the upper body.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that deputies from the sheriff’s department were joined by EmServ Ambulance Service and volunteer fire and rescue personnel from Glade and Powers. It was reported parishioners were rendering first aid to the injured man when emergency crews arrived. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the incident.