MEMA: Nearly 200 houses, businesses damaged by tornadoes that tore across Mississippi last weekend

Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Nearly 200 homes and businesses were damaged by tornadoes and severe weather that swept across Mississippi last weekend.

Officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released statistics from the tornado damage on March 31 and April 1.

These reports were compiled after tornadoes ripped across north Mississippi late Friday and early Saturday morning.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

According to MEMA, 94 houses and six farms were damaged in Pontotoc County, the hardest-hit area in the state.

In Lee County, 32 houses and five businesses were damaged.

Six houses and three businesses were damaged in Tishomingo County.

Officials report that 50 houses were damaged in Desoto County.

One person died and four others were injured in Pontotoc County.

More News

Expert: Prices of used cars expected to ease. Mississippians can expect to pay $3,413 less in 2023.

Mississippi man arrested on embezzlement charge after reportedly stealing from former employer

Mississippi man arrested in connection with March shooting

Police: 20-year-old Mississippi woman killed, another injured in Sunday morning accident

Print Article