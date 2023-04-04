MEMA: Nearly 200 houses, businesses damaged by tornadoes that tore across Mississippi last weekend Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Nearly 200 homes and businesses were damaged by tornadoes and severe weather that swept across Mississippi last weekend.

Officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released statistics from the tornado damage on March 31 and April 1.

These reports were compiled after tornadoes ripped across north Mississippi late Friday and early Saturday morning.

According to MEMA, 94 houses and six farms were damaged in Pontotoc County, the hardest-hit area in the state.

In Lee County, 32 houses and five businesses were damaged.

Six houses and three businesses were damaged in Tishomingo County.

Officials report that 50 houses were damaged in Desoto County.

One person died and four others were injured in Pontotoc County.