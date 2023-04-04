Mississippi man arrested on embezzlement charge after stealing from former employer Published 11:18 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A Mississippi man has been charged with embezzlement after reportedly stealing from his former employer.

Oxford Police arrested Jeffrey Gandy, 54, of the nearby Paris community.

Police report that they were called on March 31 to a West Oxford business in the 2600 block of West Oxford Loop on a report of a theft concerning a former employee.

After a brief investigation, Gandy was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center and ordered held on a $5,000 bond.

