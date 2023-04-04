Mississippi man arrested on embezzlement charge after stealing from former employer

Published 11:18 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with embezzlement after reportedly stealing from his former employer.

Oxford Police arrested Jeffrey Gandy, 54, of the nearby Paris community.

Police report that they were called on March 31 to a West Oxford business in the 2600 block of West Oxford Loop on a report of a theft concerning a former employee.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

After a brief investigation, Gandy was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center and ordered held on a $5,000 bond.
 

 

More News

Mississippi man arrested in connection with March shooting

Police: 20-year-old Mississippi woman killed, another injured in Sunday morning accident

40 Years of Goodness: Mississippi church’s handmade chocolate eggs are a sweet tradition

Dozens of teens from across Mississippi attend grief retreat

Print Article