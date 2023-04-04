Mississippi baker’s macarons were ‘hard’ for judges to ignore in Spring Baking Championship. Did she advance? Published 6:15 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

French macarons made advancing in Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship a hard challenge to overcome — literally — for Mississippi’s Molly Manning Robertson.

In an episode that featured the theme “Love in the Great Outdoors” Robertson found herself in the bottom two of the remaining eight bakers in the baking competition.

For the elimination round of the competition, bakers were paired together to build srping-thened croquembouches in the shape of garden arbors. Croquembouches are dessert sculptures made with creme puffs stuck together with molten sugar or chocolate.

Robertson was hand-picked by fellow baker Christian Velez, from Hollywood, Florida, to be his teammate. Although the team’s Under the Sea-themed croquembouche impressed the judges, the individual desserts made by Velez and Robertson were a different story. Each had to bake spring-themed macarons.

Velez’s macarons wowed the judges.

Unfortunately, Robertson’s macarons were described as being “hard as a rock.” Judge Duff Goldman said Robertson’s beautiful dessert made the crunchiness of the shell all the more shocking.

Robertson ended up at the bottom with baker Jessica Quiet of Stowe, Vermont, who also struggled in the elimination round.

In the end, Robertson survived another round of the baking show and Stowe was sent home.

Seven contestants remain and Robertson will compete again April 10 in her quest to become the ninth season Spring Baking Champion and bring home the $25,000 grand prize.