Mississippi Skies: Hot day awaits those cleaning up from Monday tornadoes Published 1:30 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Level 1 risk from Monday certainly overachieved in producing severe weather.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed two tornadoes struck central and southern Mississippi early Monday morning.

An EF-1 twister began in Simpson County at 4:37 a.m. and ended at 4:46 a.m. after hitting a peak of 95 miles per hour with a path of 4.6 miles. The tornado’s path was just south of Mendenhall.

About an hour later, another EF-1 struck Jones County just north of Laurel. Tornado began at 5:45 a.m. and lasted until 5:51 a.m. with a path of 3.5 miles and winds peaking at 95 miles per hour.

Today looks to be the only day for almost a week without rain chances during the day. Most of us will have partly cloudy to sunny skies and it’s going to be hot. Many of our communities with flirt with breaking record highs with 90 degrees quite possible in some areas. It’s also going to be quite breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 or 30 miles per hour.

Our next round of severe weather potential comes Wednesday. Right now, it’s only a Level 1 for most of the state, but we saw Monday plenty of bad weather can happen, even in the lowest risk areas.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 87. A slight chance of rain tonight with a low of 70.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 90. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 70.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then cloudy before clearing. High of 90. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Fog this morning, then partly sunny. High near 82. Tonight, becoming cloudy with a low of 72.