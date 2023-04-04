Police: 20-year-old Mississippi woman killed, another injured in Sunday morning accident Published 9:06 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Police are investigating an accident that killed a Mississippi woman and injured another person Sunday.

The Oxford Police Department reports that a 911 call was made shortly after 1 a.m. on April 2 about an accident on on Gertrude Ford by Old Taylor Rd. in Oxford.

The single-vehicle rollover accident claimed the life of 20-year-old Mayanity Alridge of Bay Springs, Mississippi. Alridge was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Another occupant in the vehicle was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This accident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.