Police: 20-year-old Mississippi woman killed, another injured in Sunday morning accident

Published 9:06 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating an accident that killed a Mississippi woman and injured another person Sunday.

The Oxford Police Department reports that a 911 call was made shortly after 1 a.m. on April 2 about an accident on on Gertrude Ford by Old Taylor Rd. in Oxford.

The single-vehicle rollover accident claimed the life of 20-year-old Mayanity Alridge of Bay Springs, Mississippi. Alridge was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Another occupant in the vehicle was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This accident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

More News

40 Years of Goodness: Mississippi church’s handmade chocolate eggs are a sweet tradition

Dozens of teens from across Mississippi attend grief retreat

Mississippi baker’s macarons were ‘hard’ for judges to ignore in Spring Baking Championship. Did she advance?

Watch Mississippi’s Holly Brand perform ‘amazing runs’ that helped her advance on The Voice

Print Article