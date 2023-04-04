Watch Mississippi’s Holly Brand perform ‘amazing runs’ that helped her advance on The Voice Published 5:44 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Mississippi’s Holly Brand used her classic country voice and amazing runs to advance in The Voice.

The Meridan native appeared Monday night in the knockout runs of NBC’s popular singing competition.

A member of Kelly Clarkson’s team, Brand was paired with Katie Beth Forakis to sing the song “Lady Like” by Ingrid Andress.

During the broadcast, Clarkson said she wanted to the two powerful female voices singing a powerful message.

Brand’s performance received praise from the other judges.

Blake Shelton was impressed by Brand’s “classic country singer voice.”

Niall Horan said the song choice played to Brand’s strengths and “was probably more in Holly’s comfort zone.”

Chance the Rapper said Brand voice and confidence proved that she was the one to choose.

Clarkson said her decision was a difficult one but agreed with the other judges.

“It was a hard decision,” Clarkson admitted. “The reason why I ended up going with Holly is because she’s got amazing runs. She’s a country girl … can tackle any genre. And that was exciting to me.”