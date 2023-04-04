Which states collect the most in tax dollars Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The amount a state collects in tax revenue is a big factor in its residents’ quality of living. Taxes fund all kinds of essential public resources, including infrastructure, public schools, and health care coverage. Given how many essential facilities and programs taxes fund, it may come as no surprise that all 50 states, excluding Washington D.C., collected a combined total of $323 billion in taxes in the third quarter of 2022.

The amount each state receives in tax revenue can vary widely based on the cost of living, geographical and demographic factors, and other variables. Tax collection methods also make a difference. For example, states with high tourism may depend more on sales taxes, while states with business-driven economies may have higher corporate income taxes.

Personal income tax constitutes a significant portion of total tax revenue for most, but not all, states. In fact, Texas, South Dakota, Florida, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, and Washington do not tax wage income at all. Meanwhile, coastal states—whose residents endure higher costs of living—typically collect the most tax revenue per capita.

Stacker examined data collected by the Census Bureau to determine which states receive the most tax revenue, including funds collected by state and local governments. The data shown is from the third quarter of 2022, the latest data available. Total tax revenue includes money from personal income, property, sales, corporate income taxes, and other methods. States are ranked by total taxes collected per 1,000 residents.

#51. Missouri

– Tax collected per resident: $687

– Total tax revenue: $4.2B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 49.0%

#50. South Carolina

– Tax collected per resident: $824

– Total tax revenue: $4.4B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 45.2%

#49. Texas

– Tax collected per resident: $725

– Total tax revenue: $21.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

#48. South Dakota

– Tax collected per resident: $748

– Total tax revenue: $680.6M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

#47. Florida

– Tax collected per resident: $672

– Total tax revenue: $14.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

#46. Alaska

– Tax collected per resident: $1,780

– Total tax revenue: $1.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

#45. Arizona

– Tax collected per resident: $836

– Total tax revenue: $6.2B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.4%

#44. Ohio

– Tax collected per resident: $750

– Total tax revenue: $8.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 31.8%

#43. Louisiana

– Tax collected per resident: $822

– Total tax revenue: $3.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.4%

#42. Georgia

– Tax collected per resident: $708

– Total tax revenue: $7.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 52.4%

#41. Tennessee

– Tax collected per resident: $810

– Total tax revenue: $5.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: .0%

#40. Oklahoma

– Tax collected per resident: $872

– Total tax revenue: $3.5B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 30.2%

#39. Colorado

– Tax collected per resident: $868

– Total tax revenue: $5.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 53.0%

#38. New Hampshire

– Tax collected per resident: $441

– Total tax revenue: $615.7M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 3.5%

#37. Alabama

– Tax collected per resident: $711

– Total tax revenue: $3.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.6%

#36. Mississippi

– Tax collected per resident: $856

– Total tax revenue: $2.5B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 24.5%

#35. Michigan

– Tax collected per resident: $1,016

– Total tax revenue: $10.2B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 33.3%

#34. Oregon

– Tax collected per resident: $1,067

– Total tax revenue: $4.5B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 67.2%

#33. Kentucky

– Tax collected per resident: $876

– Total tax revenue: $4.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 34.6%

#32. Nebraska

– Tax collected per resident: $953

– Total tax revenue: $1.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 41.8%

#31. North Carolina

– Tax collected per resident: $813

– Total tax revenue: $8.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 41.0%

#30. Montana

– Tax collected per resident: $859

– Total tax revenue: $1.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 52.6%

#29. Arkansas

– Tax collected per resident: $989

– Total tax revenue: $3.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.1%

#28. Idaho

– Tax collected per resident: $902

– Total tax revenue: $1.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 27.4%

#27. Nevada

– Tax collected per resident: $402

– Total tax revenue: $1.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

#26. Maine

– Tax collected per resident: $1,230

– Total tax revenue: $1.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 35.0%

#25. Rhode Island

– Tax collected per resident: $1,038

– Total tax revenue: $1.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.0%

#24. Wisconsin*

– Tax collected per resident: $773

– Total tax revenue: $4.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 35.7%

#23. Utah

– Tax collected per resident: $931

– Total tax revenue: $3.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 44.5%

#22. Indiana

– Tax collected per resident: $1,015

– Total tax revenue: $6.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.7%

#21. Virginia

– Tax collected per resident: $927

– Total tax revenue: $8.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 44.8%

#20. West Virginia

– Tax collected per resident: $1,056

– Total tax revenue: $1.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 32.4%

#19. Iowa

– Tax collected per resident: $749

– Total tax revenue: $2.4B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.1%

#18. Wyoming

– Tax collected per resident: $761

– Total tax revenue: $442.3M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

#17. Pennsylvania

– Tax collected per resident: $928

– Total tax revenue: $12.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 30.9%

#16. Kansas

– Tax collected per resident: $930

– Total tax revenue: $2.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 38.4%

#15. Maryland

– Tax collected per resident: $915

– Total tax revenue: $5.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.2%

#14. Vermont

– Tax collected per resident: $1,227

– Total tax revenue: $794.2M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.3%

#13. Illinois

– Tax collected per resident: $1,175

– Total tax revenue: $14.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 32.0%

#12. Washington

– Tax collected per resident: $1,288

– Total tax revenue: $10.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

#11. New Jersey

– Tax collected per resident: $977

– Total tax revenue: $9.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.3%

#10. New Mexico

– Tax collected per resident: $821

– Total tax revenue: $1.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 21.3%

#9. Massachusetts

– Tax collected per resident: $1,384

– Total tax revenue: $9.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 51.1%

#8. Minnesota

– Tax collected per resident: $1,421

– Total tax revenue: $8.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 40.4%

#7. Delaware

– Tax collected per resident: $1,293

– Total tax revenue: $1.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 39.5%

#6. North Dakota

– Tax collected per resident: $2,377

– Total tax revenue: $1.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 6.8%

#5. Connecticut

– Tax collected per resident: $990

– Total tax revenue: $3.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 42.7%

#4. New York

– Tax collected per resident: $1,336

– Total tax revenue: $26.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 56.8%

#3. California

– Tax collected per resident: $1,322

– Total tax revenue: $51.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 48.5%

#2. Hawaii

– Tax collected per resident: $1,696

– Total tax revenue: $2.4B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 26.5%

#1. Washington, DC

– Tax collected per resident: $4,630

– Total tax revenue: $3.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 22.5%