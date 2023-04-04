Which states collect the most in tax dollars

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Colleen Kilday

Canva

Which states collect the most in tax dollars

The amount a state collects in tax revenue is a big factor in its residents’ quality of living. Taxes fund all kinds of essential public resources, including infrastructure, public schools, and health care coverage. Given how many essential facilities and programs taxes fund, it may come as no surprise that all 50 states, excluding Washington D.C., collected a combined total of $323 billion in taxes in the third quarter of 2022.

The amount each state receives in tax revenue can vary widely based on the cost of living, geographical and demographic factors, and other variables. Tax collection methods also make a difference. For example, states with high tourism may depend more on sales taxes, while states with business-driven economies may have higher corporate income taxes.

Personal income tax constitutes a significant portion of total tax revenue for most, but not all, states. In fact, Texas, South Dakota, Florida, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, and Washington do not tax wage income at all. Meanwhile, coastal states—whose residents endure higher costs of living—typically collect the most tax revenue per capita.

Stacker examined data collected by the Census Bureau to determine which states receive the most tax revenue, including funds collected by state and local governments. The data shown is from the third quarter of 2022, the latest data available. Total tax revenue includes money from personal income, property, sales, corporate income taxes, and other methods. States are ranked by total taxes collected per 1,000 residents.

The St. Louis Gateway Arch on a sunny day.

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#51. Missouri

– Tax collected per resident: $687
– Total tax revenue: $4.2B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 49.0%

The scenic river view and waterfront houses, in North Myrtle Beach.

PQK // Shutterstock

#50. South Carolina

– Tax collected per resident: $824
– Total tax revenue: $4.4B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 45.2%

An aerial view of Dallas.

Canva

#49. Texas

– Tax collected per resident: $725
– Total tax revenue: $21.8B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

The western suburbs of Rapid City.

Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#48. South Dakota

– Tax collected per resident: $748
– Total tax revenue: $680.6M
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

Miami as seen from a distance with palm trees in the foreground.

Canva

#47. Florida

– Tax collected per resident: $672
– Total tax revenue: $14.9B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

Boats and buildings on the coast of Sitka.

Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

#46. Alaska

– Tax collected per resident: $1,780
– Total tax revenue: $1.3B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

Cars driving on the highway towards downtown Phoenix, located in the background.

Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

#45. Arizona

– Tax collected per resident: $836
– Total tax revenue: $6.2B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.4%

Cleveland as seen at a distance on a cloudy day.

Canva

#44. Ohio

– Tax collected per resident: $750
– Total tax revenue: $8.8B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 31.8%

An aerial view of New Orleans.

Canva

#43. Louisiana

– Tax collected per resident: $822
– Total tax revenue: $3.8B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.4%

A view of Atlanta's skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#42. Georgia

– Tax collected per resident: $708
– Total tax revenue: $7.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 52.4%

A street-level view of local businesses in Johnson City.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#41. Tennessee

– Tax collected per resident: $810
– Total tax revenue: $5.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: .0%

US Route 66 in Oklahoma.

TLF Images // Shutterstock

#40. Oklahoma

– Tax collected per resident: $872
– Total tax revenue: $3.5B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 30.2%

Mountain views in downtown Telluride.

Lauren Orr // Shutterstock

#39. Colorado

– Tax collected per resident: $868
– Total tax revenue: $5.1B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 53.0%

City Hall in downtown Concord as viewed from above.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#38. New Hampshire

– Tax collected per resident: $441
– Total tax revenue: $615.7M
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 3.5%

The Mobile skyline at sunrise.

Canva

#37. Alabama

– Tax collected per resident: $711
– Total tax revenue: $3.6B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.6%

Downtown Jackson at night.

Canva

#36. Mississippi

– Tax collected per resident: $856
– Total tax revenue: $2.5B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 24.5%

Downtown Traverse City in fall.

Gary R Ennis Photos // Shutterstock

#35. Michigan

– Tax collected per resident: $1,016
– Total tax revenue: $10.2B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 33.3%

Astoria overlooking the Astoria Megler Bridge as it crosses the Columbia River.

Jess Kraft // Shutterstock

#34. Oregon

– Tax collected per resident: $1,067
– Total tax revenue: $4.5B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 67.2%

Louisville as seen from afar at night.

Canva

#33. Kentucky

– Tax collected per resident: $876
– Total tax revenue: $4.0B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 34.6%

The Omaha skyline at night.

Canva

#32. Nebraska

– Tax collected per resident: $953
– Total tax revenue: $1.9B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 41.8%

An aerial view of Charlotte on a sunny day.

Canva

#31. North Carolina

– Tax collected per resident: $813
– Total tax revenue: $8.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 41.0%

Buildings in Billings with scenic hills in the background.

Canva

#30. Montana

– Tax collected per resident: $859
– Total tax revenue: $1.0B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 52.6%

A scenic suburb in Ozark.

Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#29. Arkansas

– Tax collected per resident: $989
– Total tax revenue: $3.0B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.1%

Cars driving down Capitol Boulevard in Boise.

Canva

#28. Idaho

– Tax collected per resident: $902
– Total tax revenue: $1.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 27.4%

An aerial View of Carson City.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

– Tax collected per resident: $402
– Total tax revenue: $1.3B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

The waterfront with ferry's docked in Portland.

Canva

#26. Maine

– Tax collected per resident: $1,230
– Total tax revenue: $1.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 35.0%

Building, boats, and docks at old harbor in Newport.

Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock

#25. Rhode Island

– Tax collected per resident: $1,038
– Total tax revenue: $1.1B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.0%

Madison as viewed from across the water on a bright, sunny day.

Canva

#24. Wisconsin*

– Tax collected per resident: $773
– Total tax revenue: $4.6B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 35.7%

Downtown Ogden as seen at night.

Canva

#23. Utah

– Tax collected per resident: $931
– Total tax revenue: $3.1B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 44.5%

The Indianapolis skyline with a large monument in the foreground.

Canva

#22. Indiana

– Tax collected per resident: $1,015
– Total tax revenue: $6.9B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.7%

The skyline of Richmond at sunset.

Canva

#21. Virginia

– Tax collected per resident: $927
– Total tax revenue: $8.0B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 44.8%

An aerial view of downtown Charleston at sunset.

Canva

#20. West Virginia

– Tax collected per resident: $1,056
– Total tax revenue: $1.9B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 32.4%

An aerial view of Iowa City on a sunny day.

Canva

#19. Iowa

– Tax collected per resident: $749
– Total tax revenue: $2.4B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.1%

Buildings in Casper as seen at night.

Canva

#18. Wyoming

– Tax collected per resident: $761
– Total tax revenue: $442.3M
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

The Pittsburgh skyline as viewed from the hills.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

– Tax collected per resident: $928
– Total tax revenue: $12.0B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 30.9%

A night view of buildings along a river in Wichita.

Canva

#16. Kansas

– Tax collected per resident: $930
– Total tax revenue: $2.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 38.4%

Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City.

eurobanks // Shutterstock

#15. Maryland

– Tax collected per resident: $915
– Total tax revenue: $5.6B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.2%

A view from above of Montpelier, Vermont.

Canva

#14. Vermont

– Tax collected per resident: $1,227
– Total tax revenue: $794.2M
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.3%

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

#13. Illinois

– Tax collected per resident: $1,175
– Total tax revenue: $14.8B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 32.0%

An aerial view of Seattle with the Space Needle in the foreground.

Canva

#12. Washington

– Tax collected per resident: $1,288
– Total tax revenue: $10.0B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable

An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. New Jersey

– Tax collected per resident: $977
– Total tax revenue: $9.0B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.3%

Residential suburbs in Albuquerque.

turtix // Shutterstock

#10. New Mexico

– Tax collected per resident: $821
– Total tax revenue: $1.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 21.3%

An aerial view of downtown Boston at dusk.

Canva

#9. Massachusetts

– Tax collected per resident: $1,384
– Total tax revenue: $9.7B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 51.1%

The downtown Minneapolis skyline as seen at night.

Canva

#8. Minnesota

– Tax collected per resident: $1,421
– Total tax revenue: $8.1B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 40.4%

An aerial view of downtown Wilmington.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#7. Delaware

– Tax collected per resident: $1,293
– Total tax revenue: $1.3B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 39.5%

Buildings in Fargo as seen at night.

Canva

#6. North Dakota

– Tax collected per resident: $2,377
– Total tax revenue: $1.9B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 6.8%

A sailboat moored in front of a luxury waterfront estate in Greenwich.

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#5. Connecticut

– Tax collected per resident: $990
– Total tax revenue: $3.6B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 42.7%

A cityscape view of Lower Manhattan in New York CIty.

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#4. New York

– Tax collected per resident: $1,336
– Total tax revenue: $26.3B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 56.8%

A road leading into Silicon Valley.

Canva

#3. California

– Tax collected per resident: $1,322
– Total tax revenue: $51.6B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 48.5%

The coastline and luxury hotels and apartments in Honolulu.

Canva

#2. Hawaii

– Tax collected per resident: $1,696
– Total tax revenue: $2.4B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 26.5%

The Washington Monument being reflected in the Reflection Pool at dawn.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Washington, DC

– Tax collected per resident: $4,630
– Total tax revenue: $3.1B
– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 22.5%

