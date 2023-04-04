Wisconsin man arrested in Monday afternoon stabbing in Hattiesburg

Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Wisconsin man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing another person Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police report that Julius Eric Parsons, 57, of Kensoha, Wisconsin, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a report of a stabbing between two individuals near Hardy Street and Park Avenue around 4:15 p.m on Monday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Parsons was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

