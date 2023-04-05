April showers lucky Mississippi lottery player with million dollar Powerball win

Published 6:13 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi Lottery player matched all five white ball winning numbers to win $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

A ticket sold at Sprint Mart #27 in Corinth for the drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers.

The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional dollar, or they would have won $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 16-30-31-54-68 with a Powerball of 1 and a Power Play of 2.

