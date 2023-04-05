Mississippi Skies: Another round of potential severe weather today Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

After high temperatures shattered records in several communities across the state Tuesday, our next round of showers and thunderstorms begins today. Severe storms are possible across a large portion of the state today and tonight and it’s going to be rainy for several more days.

A Level 2 covers a line from Vicksburg to Yazoo City to Eupora and northward. Damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible.

A Level 1 includes Natchez, Jackson, Brookhaven, Magee, Philadelphia, and Columbus. This area includes the same risk, but not as widespread.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. High near 82. Showers with a storm possible tonight. Low of 50.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with some possibly severe. High of 82. Tonight, more showers with an isolated storm. Low of 52.

South Mississippi

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Mostly cloudy today with a high of 86. Tonight, scattered showers with a few storms. Low of 67.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a high near 84. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 71.