Reserve deputy facing murder charges in Mississippi church shooting

Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy was arrested and charged with second degree murder Wednesday.

George (Ryan) Walters’ mugshot with basic information was posted to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster just before 5 p.m. He was booked at 4:46 p.m. for the murder of a man at a Jones County church just outside the City of Laurel Sunday evening.

The 43-year-old parishioner of The Rock Church served as a member of the church’s security team. The Associated Press reported he was placed on administrative leave by Sheriff Joe Berlin before being charged. The AP reported the victim’s name is James Corey Donald, 45.

According to the report, Donald and Walters got into an altercation in the church parking lot while a service was underway. Donald was shot in his upper body.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is handling the case.

