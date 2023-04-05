UTV bandit makes initial appearance in Mississippi courtroom Published 7:45 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Robert Kyle Hatley, 25 of Seminary, had an initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court on Monday morning.

Hatley was arrested Saturday in Warren County after a multi-agency pursuit and is now facing charges in six different Mississippi counties.

On Saturday, a Mississippi State Trooper pulled over to check on a vehicle that was parked on the side of Highway 3 in Yazoo County at around 10 a.m. The trooper reported that someone appeared to be sleeping in the vehicle.

A routine driver’s license check, which the trooper performed in their vehicle, revealed that Hatley was wanted in four counties on felony offenses. Before the trooper was able to approach the vehicle again, Hatley sped off.

The trooper gave chase, and just north of the Warren/Yazoo County line, Hatley ditched the vehicle and took control of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) that was parked in a nearby resident’s front yard.

Hatley then entered Warren County moving southbound on U.S. 61, at which point three Warren County sheriff’s units joined the pursuit. Law enforcement personnel in pursuit reported that he moved into the opposing lane of traffic multiple times.

“We did not want to use any aggressive maneuvers like a pit maneuver for fear of seriously injuring him or someone else,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Because this was, of course, not a traditional vehicle.”

Pace added that the UTV had a maximum speed of only about 50 mph.

“He had left the roadway and actually encircled a business, and when he came back on the roadway, officers were able to block him between their vehicles on an embankment where he had no room for escape,” Pace said. “At that point, he was taken into custody.”

Multiple troopers and deputies were involved in the pursuit.

Hatley was wanted in Lincoln County for violation of a court order, Panola County District for auto theft, Jefferson Davis County for burglary, and Perry County for grand larceny.

In addition, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is charging him with felony evasion and Yazoo County is charging him with the theft of the UTV.

At his initial appearance on Monday, Hatley’s bond was set at $75,000. However, he will not be able to post bond until he has answered the charges in the five other jurisdictions.

He is now in the Warren County Jail and will soon be transferred to Yazoo County to face charges, after which he will be transferred to the other four counties’ authorities.