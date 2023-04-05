Which states’ taxpayers owe the most come tax day Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Erik S. Lesser/Newsmakers // Getty Images

Which states’ taxpayers owe the most come tax day

Filing your taxes can be anxiety-inducing—especially if you’re not sure whether you’re going to owe the government money or receive a nice tax refund. Overpaying your tax obligation throughout the year by having extra money withheld from your paychecks is an interest-free loan to the government, but finding out you’re getting one can give you a pleasant boost when you file your taxes. It’s a popular option: 74% of taxpayers received a refund in the 2020 tax year.

If you have self-employment income, changed jobs, made profits by selling stock, or chose not to give the federal government additional money throughout the year, you may owe taxes instead of receiving a refund. Nationwide, 1 in 5 people who filed taxes owe money on their returns, according to Stacker’s analysis of 2020 tax year data from the IRS, the most recent year available.

The average amount owed was more than $6,500—a few thousand dollars more than the average tax refund. To find out which states’ taxpayers had the highest balances, Stacker used Internal Revenue Service data to rank states by the average amount taxpayers owed on tax day.

Only tax filers who owed money on their return were included; in other words, those who received refunds don’t factor into the averages. The number and share of tax filers who owed money on their return are also shown in the analysis but didn’t factor into the ranking. Scroll through the list to see where your home state landed in the rankings.

You may also like: 25 richest families in America

Canva

#51. West Virginia

– Average tax payment: $4,215

– Number of returns with tax due: 104,050 (12.7%)

Canva

#50. Mississippi

– Average tax payment: $4,714

– Number of returns with tax due: 216,240 (16.3%)

Canva

#49. Hawaii

– Average tax payment: $4,929

– Number of returns with tax due: 158,960 (22.5%)

Canva

#48. New Mexico

– Average tax payment: $4,946

– Number of returns with tax due: 171,890 (17.3%)

Canva

#47. Kentucky

– Average tax payment: $4,987

– Number of returns with tax due: 323,550 (15.6%)

You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born

Canva

#46. Iowa

– Average tax payment: $5,029

– Number of returns with tax due: 289,660 (18.7%)

Canva

#45. Ohio

– Average tax payment: $5,051

– Number of returns with tax due: 1,015,640 (17.2%)

Canva

#44. Wisconsin

– Average tax payment: $5,251

– Number of returns with tax due: 564,230 (18.8%)

Canva

#43. Maryland

– Average tax payment: $5,260

– Number of returns with tax due: 728,060 (23.2%)

Canva

#42. Arkansas

– Average tax payment: $5,312

– Number of returns with tax due: 237,220 (17.6%)

You may also like: Marijuana violations are taking truck drivers off the road, adding more supply chain disruptions

Canva

#41. Louisiana

– Average tax payment: $5,332

– Number of returns with tax due: 328,790 (15.8%)

Canva

#40. Delaware

– Average tax payment: $5,349

– Number of returns with tax due: 102,040 (20.0%)

Canva

#39. South Carolina

– Average tax payment: $5,352

– Number of returns with tax due: 530,170 (21.0%)

Canva

#38. Alaska

– Average tax payment: $5,440

– Number of returns with tax due: 70,540 (19.6%)

Canva

#37. Alabama

– Average tax payment: $5,450

– Number of returns with tax due: 410,720 (18.3%)

You may also like: 50 most popular chain restaurants in America

Canva

#36. Oklahoma

– Average tax payment: $5,455

– Number of returns with tax due: 308,800 (17.3%)

Canva

#35. Michigan

– Average tax payment: $5,471

– Number of returns with tax due: 833,650 (16.6%)

Canva

#34. Rhode Island

– Average tax payment: $5,489

– Number of returns with tax due: 103,320 (17.9%)

Canva

#33. Minnesota

– Average tax payment: $5,522

– Number of returns with tax due: 642,560 (22.2%)

Canva

#32. Missouri

– Average tax payment: $5,544

– Number of returns with tax due: 527,480 (17.5%)

You may also like: 50 women who broke barriers in the business world

Canva

#31. Indiana

– Average tax payment: $5,609

– Number of returns with tax due: 495,600 (14.8%)

Canva

#30. North Carolina

– Average tax payment: $5,664

– Number of returns with tax due: 1,005,740 (19.8%)

Canva

#29. Vermont

– Average tax payment: $5,896

– Number of returns with tax due: 59,910 (17.4%)

Canva

#28. Maine

– Average tax payment: $5,952

– Number of returns with tax due: 136,030 (19.0%)

Canva

#27. Georgia

– Average tax payment: $5,966

– Number of returns with tax due: 1,056,260 (20.8%)

You may also like: Richest and poorest states in America

Canva

#26. Oregon

– Average tax payment: $5,967

– Number of returns with tax due: 467,940 (22.5%)

Canva

#25. Arizona

– Average tax payment: $5,971

– Number of returns with tax due: 742,720 (21.5%)

Canva

#24. Kansas

– Average tax payment: $6,004

– Number of returns with tax due: 275,300 (19.6%)

Canva

#23. Virginia

– Average tax payment: $6,005

– Number of returns with tax due: 940,640 (22.2%)

Canva

#22. Pennsylvania

– Average tax payment: $6,234

– Number of returns with tax due: 1,057,260 (16.1%)

You may also like: Richest women in America

Canva

#21. Illinois

– Average tax payment: $6,482

– Number of returns with tax due: 1,145,470 (18.2%)

Canva

#20. Nebraska

– Average tax payment: $6,546

– Number of returns with tax due: 185,500 (19.6%)

Canva

#19. Montana

– Average tax payment: $6,580

– Number of returns with tax due: 117,660 (21.3%)

Canva

#18. Tennessee

– Average tax payment: $6,613

– Number of returns with tax due: 587,830 (17.6%)

Canva

#17. New York

– Average tax payment: $6,786

– Number of returns with tax due: 2,073,260 (20.4%)

You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

Canva

#16. New Jersey

– Average tax payment: $7,043

– Number of returns with tax due: 1,071,530 (22.8%)

Canva

#15. Texas

– Average tax payment: $7,190

– Number of returns with tax due: 2,428,830 (17.6%)

Canva

#14. Utah

– Average tax payment: $7,235

– Number of returns with tax due: 317,410 (21.2%)

Canva

#13. Idaho

– Average tax payment: $7,263

– Number of returns with tax due: 186,690 (21.5%)

Canva

#12. Colorado

– Average tax payment: $7,265

– Number of returns with tax due: 665,260 (22.7%)

You may also like: This is what really happens to retail food waste

Canva

#11. California

– Average tax payment: $7,477

– Number of returns with tax due: 5,052,530 (25.8%)

Canva

#10. New Hampshire

– Average tax payment: $7,834

– Number of returns with tax due: 146,250 (19.6%)

Canva

#9. Nevada

– Average tax payment: $7,858

– Number of returns with tax due: 302,490 (18.9%)

Canva

#8. Connecticut

– Average tax payment: $7,874

– Number of returns with tax due: 384,290 (20.7%)

Canva

#7. Washington D.C.

– Average tax payment: $7,914

– Number of returns with tax due: 83,000 (23.5%)

You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America

Canva

#6. North Dakota

– Average tax payment: $8,013

– Number of returns with tax due: 76,920 (20.6%)

Canva

#5. Massachusetts

– Average tax payment: $8,286

– Number of returns with tax due: 801,110 (22.0%)

Canva

#4. Florida

– Average tax payment: $8,331

– Number of returns with tax due: 2,157,580 (19.2%)

Canva

#3. Washington

– Average tax payment: $8,452

– Number of returns with tax due: 839,450 (21.8%)

Canva

#2. Wyoming

– Average tax payment: $8,549

– Number of returns with tax due: 53,020 (18.5%)

You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were born

Canva

#1. South Dakota

– Average tax payment: $8,724

– Number of returns with tax due: 88,040 (19.9%)