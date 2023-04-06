Family files lawsuit against Mississippi bar, owner of building where man was reportedly pistol-whipped, fatally shot Published 8:36 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a Mississippi bar and the owner of the building where a man was fatally shot during a fight that broke out inside the bar.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo reports that the family of Montavious Clifton, 30, has sued Randy Roshon Donald, the owner of the Crosstown tar in Tupelo, and the building owner Haresh Khiantan.

Clifton was killed after a large fight broke out inside the Tupelo bar at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 5. During the fight several men reportedly began attacking Clifton. Police report that Clifton was shot in the head when Jaedin Hatchett, 22, of Verona, was pistol-whipping Clifton while the gun fired. Clifton later died from his injuries.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Clifton’s son by his mother, Quenshana Johnson, claims that the bar violated city ordinances by continuing to sell beer and wine and allowing it to be consumed after 1 a.m.

“The violations of these ordinances were a proximate cause of the death of Montavious Clifton, who was violently assaulted and shot with a firearm by a gang of patrons at Cheers after 2 a.m.,” the lawsuit says.

The bar is also accused of negligence for both failing to check customers for weapons and failing to intervene, break up the fight and offer assistance to Clifton.

For more on this story from The Daily Journal, click here.