Guess who’s back! Fried bologna sandwiches return to this Mississippi, Alabama fast-food chain’s breakfast menu Published 5:42 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Southern fast-food chain Jack’s has announced the return of the much-loved Big Bologna Breakfast Sandwich.

Now available through May 16, bologna is back and comes in a trio of breakfast options including Jack’s Big Bologna Breakfast Sandwich, Fried Bologna, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, and the classic Fried Bologna Biscuit. Jack’s brand loyalists will also see the return of ‘Mr. Bologna’ in the upcoming TV spots and various social media content as a nostalgic nod to these limited-edition breakfast offerings.

“We committed ourselves this year to bring back identifiable and loved elements of our past — in advertising and in menu offerings — and couple it with value-packed quantities that give our guests more of what they want while satisfying their Southern cravings,” added Bartmess.

Also back by popular demand are Jack’s Boneless Wings, which were previously introduced in early 2019 and became an instant fan favorite.

“We always want to offer our guests food they crave, and given our Boneless Wings hit the mark the first time around, we know they are sure to do the same again,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We’re once again pairing our fresh, savory boneless chicken wings with three delicious sauces to keep our customers coming back for ‘more, more, more.’”

Jack’s Boneless Wings will be available in store, online and on the Jack’s app and come in three flavors: Honey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy and Classic Buffalo. These white meat chicken wings are available in 6- or 8- piece options and served with Jack’s signature thick, crinkle cut fries.

Jack’s Boneless Wings and all Jack’s Fried Bologna breakfast options are available to order in-store or for pick up at eatatjacks.com, or on the Jack’s app.

Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 230 locations in four states in the South. Jack’s is All About The South and serves its guests quality food with an emphasis on community involvement and charitable giving. For more information, visit eatatjacks.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.