Mississippi Catholic church blesses bells, lifts them high into tower in preparation for Easter celebration

Published 1:33 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Four bells sitting at the bottom of the St. Mary Basilica steps were blessed at the end of Cathedral School’s Wednesday morning mass before being lifted high into the church tower.

St. Mary Rector the Rev. Aaron Williams, surrounded by students, faculty and parishioners, blessed and anointed the three new bronze bells and one fully restored bell. The bells will join another bell already in the church tower. All five bells will ring out into the city on Easter Sunday.

Below are pictures from Wednesday morning's celebration:

Pic4
