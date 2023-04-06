Mississippi Skies: Heavy rain, storms continue across the state Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

If you’re hoping for some sunshine and dry weather, it looks like Easter Sunday may be our first chance of a day without widespread rain and thunderstorms.

The northern part of Mississippi is under a flash flood advisory as heavy rainfall is expected now through at least the next two days.

There are also some sporadic chances of a few severe thunderstorms as the front is stalled across our region. Temps will be quite cool north of the front while communities south of the front remain warm and humid.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 57. Tonight, cloudy with some more rain and a couple of storms. Low of 47.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 60. More rain and storms tonight with a low of 51. Some storms could be strong or severe.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 81. More rain and storms tonight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms with a high of 84. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Low of 68.