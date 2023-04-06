Mississippi woman arrested after striking deputy in face, making threats to kill officer

Published 6:45 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Mississippi Today

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she reportedly became combative and struck a deputy in the face.

On March 30, Pike County deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Emerald Lane in reference to an individual being threatened.

Once deputies arrived, and during the investigation of the complaint, deputies talked with Faith Amore Newsome, 20, from Monticello.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Newsome reportedly became combative and resisted arrest. Newsome then reportedly struck the deputy in the face and threatened to kill her.

Newsome was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Her bond was set at $50,000.00.

The deputy was treated for her injuries at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.

 

More News

BP settlement funds big upgrade for Mississippi university

Judge rules suits against both city, state can continue in Mississippi water crisis

Three Mississippi students named Goldwater scholars

Guess who’s back! Fried bologna sandwiches return to this Mississippi, Alabama fast-food chain’s breakfast menu

Print Article