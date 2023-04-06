Mississippi woman arrested after striking deputy in face, making threats to kill officer Published 6:45 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she reportedly became combative and struck a deputy in the face.

On March 30, Pike County deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Emerald Lane in reference to an individual being threatened.

Once deputies arrived, and during the investigation of the complaint, deputies talked with Faith Amore Newsome, 20, from Monticello.

Newsome reportedly became combative and resisted arrest. Newsome then reportedly struck the deputy in the face and threatened to kill her.

Newsome was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Her bond was set at $50,000.00.

The deputy was treated for her injuries at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.