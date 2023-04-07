Corrections officer at Mississippi prison arrested in smuggling crackdown Published 3:59 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

A corrections officer at a Mississippi prison has been arrested after reportedly being caught with drugs and cell phone intended for smuggling to inmates.

In a renewed statewide crackdown of smuggling operations at Mississippi prisons, MDOC investigators this week arrested a corrections officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. 32-year-old Jasmeshia Kharae

Wilkins of Mendenhall was apprehended at the prison and booked into Rankin County Detention Center on drug trafficking and other charges. She had been an officer at MDOC since November.

In Wilkins’ car on the grounds of CMCF, agents with the MDOC Criminal Investigation Division recovered several bags of suspected marijuana, edible gummies containing the drug THC, and three cell phones allegedly intended for inmates.

Wilkins was charged with one count of Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute; one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional facility; and one count of Conspiracy. Her bond was set at $142,500.