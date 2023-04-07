Mississippi Skies: Heavy rainfall on the way for beginning of long weekend Published 1:30 am Friday, April 7, 2023

It’s looking like the soggy long weekend continues today with the best chances for heavy rain and thunderstorms being in the swatch across the middle part of the state.

Parts of Mississippi could have two or three inches of rain by the time the rain moves out Sunday. Right now, we’re not expecting severe storms, but a few of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. The main concern right now is the potential for heavy rain on Magnolia State highways as people travel for Easter weekend.

Currently, it’s looking like at least the northern half of Mississippi could have some nicer weather for Sunday.

North Mississippi

A chance of showers today with a high of 60. Tonight, a few remaining showers with a low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Showers are likely with a few thunderstorms. High of 58. Showers continue tonight with a low of 51.

South Mississippi

A few showers in the morning becoming likely in the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible. High of 82. Showers tonight with a storm or two. Low of 57.

Gulf Coast

A few showers and storms in the morning. Becoming likely in the afternoon. High of 80. Showers and storms continue tonight with a low of 65.