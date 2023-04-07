Police: Gunman on bicycle fires randomly at tourists outside Mississippi restaurant Published 6:37 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Police are searching for a suspect on a bicycle who reportedly fired a gun at tourists Thursday evening outside a Mississippi restaurant.

“These were just random tourists who just finished eating and were getting back into an RV when a guy rode up on a bicycle and starts shooting at the RV,” Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said. “Nobody was injured, thank God. These people were just passing through Natchez. They don’t even know anyone here like that.”

Green said police were called to at approximately 9:40 p.m., but the gunman had already left the scene.

He is described as a younger Black male wearing a black hoodie with short dreads visible underneath the hood.

“We are getting video from La Fiesta and from Natchez Market 1,” Green said. “As soon as we have that, we’ll do our best to identify this person and look for him to bring him to justice. … We do have some leads, and once we follow those leads, the perpetrator will be charged with attempted murder.”

Green said she is floored by the incident.

“People that live here should not be subjected to that, and definitely not people that are just driving through,” she said. “Even though I can’t patrol every person in the city, I can’t apologize enough.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.