Mississippi man gets life sentence in 2020 murder of stepson, who was shot in head

Published 7:21 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his stepson.

An Amite County jury convicted James Patrick Anderson in the 2020 shooting of his stepson Rahyme Young.

Anderson reportedly shot Young in the head with a hunting rifle on Oct. 11, 2020, during an altercation between Young, Anderson and Rashad Dozier. Dozier reportedly wrestled Young to the ground Anderson shot Young in the head.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“It’s bad to kick a man when he’s down. It’s worse to shoot him in the head with a hunting rifle while he’s down, unarmed and defenseless,” said District Attorney Shameca Collins told WJTV News in Jackson.

After he was convicted of murder, Circuit Court Judge Carmen Drake sentenced Anderson to life in prison.

More News

Mississippi museum director to retire effective June 30

Father walking 444 miles mostly through Mississippi to raise awareness and acceptance after son’s diagnosis

Personal protection company making impact on tornado relief

Mississippi woman arrested after officials reportedly obtain disturbing videos of her having sex with dogs

Print Article