Mississippi man gets life sentence in 2020 murder of stepson, who was shot in head Published 7:21 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his stepson.

An Amite County jury convicted James Patrick Anderson in the 2020 shooting of his stepson Rahyme Young.

Anderson reportedly shot Young in the head with a hunting rifle on Oct. 11, 2020, during an altercation between Young, Anderson and Rashad Dozier. Dozier reportedly wrestled Young to the ground Anderson shot Young in the head.

“It’s bad to kick a man when he’s down. It’s worse to shoot him in the head with a hunting rifle while he’s down, unarmed and defenseless,” said District Attorney Shameca Collins told WJTV News in Jackson.

After he was convicted of murder, Circuit Court Judge Carmen Drake sentenced Anderson to life in prison.