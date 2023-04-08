Mississippi Skies: One last stormy day before we start drying out Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

It’s looking like northern parts of the state may finally get rid of some of that persistent rainfall from the past couple of days by this afternoon. Still, central and southern Mississippi will face plenty of storms and showers throughout the day as a cold front remains in complete control of our weather for a few more hours.

Easter is looking much better for outdoor activities for most of us. We’re looking at clearing skies and nice temps, at least for part of the day, Sunday.

Southeastern Mississippi is under a flash flood advisory today.

North Mississippi

A chance of a few showers this morning. Cloudy with a high of 62. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 48.

Central Mississippi

Rain this morning. Cloudy with a high of 63. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 49.

South Mississippi

Rain and storms likely this morning, then a few remaining showers this afternoon. High of 69. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Showers and a few storms with a high of 72. A slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm tonight with a low of 57.