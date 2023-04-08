Mississippi woman arrested after officials reportedly obtain disturbing videos of her having sex with dogs Published 6:30 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials received disturbing videos of the woman having sexual contact with dogs.

Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, of Myrick was arrested by deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty.

Frazier was arrested at a residence on Norton Road in Jones County. Two dogs were also seized and taken to a local animal hospital.

One of the dogs, a German shepherd, appears to be the same animal in a video that was posted to the social-media app SnapChat.The video reportedly shows Frazier and the dog having sexual intercourse and was reportedly recorded in February in Myrick.

According to officials, Frazier claims that she was threatened to make the videos, although officials say they have no evidence to support her claims that she was forced into having sexual contact with the dog in the video.

A conviction for unnatural intercourse carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.