Personal protection company making impact on tornado relief Published 7:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Radians®, a top-tier manufacturer of quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), donated work gloves, safety glasses, and hard hats to Eight Days of Hope (EDOH) who will use the aid to help with cleanup and rebuild from the tornado outbreak across Mississippi.

An important outreach of Eight Days of Hope is its Rapid Response Ministry, which moves large amounts of critically needed aid into disaster areas to bring hope and recovery to those devastated by the disaster. Currently, EDOH has a Rapid Response mission in Amory, Mississippi.

Natural disasters destroy and take down. Then others, like Eight Days of Hope and Radians, build back up and bring hope.

“Since Memphis is our headquarters, Mississippi is our next-door neighbor,” said Radians President, Bill England. “We felt it was imperative to help Mississippi during this heartbreaking time. Reaching out to Eight Days of Hope was a natural choice for us, especially since we have helped them before; and they are headquartered in Tupelo, MS, where some of the damage occurred.”

Anthony Torrez, EDOH special projects and equipment manager, said, “On the very day that I was about to call Radians for help, I received an email from EDOH President and Founder, Steve Tybor. The email said that Radians wanted to donate PPE for Mississippi tornado relief.

“Receiving that email felt like a ‘divine appointment,'” said Torrez. “I was in desperate need for PPE to protect the volunteers who are showing up in record numbers to help with Mississippi rebuild. And Radians was there for us, just like that.”

