Two women killed in rural Mississippi shooting Published 5:55 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Two women are dead in what may be a murder-suicide in a rural part of Monroe County.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to s shooting on Harris Road in Hamilton.

The incident happened Friday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook told WTVA that the “shooter was one of the deceased.”

The gun that was used in the shooting was recovered, officials said.

No names of the deceased or any other details about the shooting have been released.